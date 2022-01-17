Home page politics

The new prime minister received 62 of the 102 votes © Uwe Anspach

Dimitar Kovacevski is the new Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

Skopje – Dimitar Kovacevski is the new Prime Minister of North Macedonia. The parliament in Skopje elected the Social Democrats and his cabinet into office on Monday night with a majority of 62 out of 120 votes, the news portal “makfax.com.mk” reported. The former deputy finance minister succeeds his party friend Zoran Zaev, who resigned after the poor result of the Social Democratic League (SDSM) in the local elections last October.

The cabinet consists of twelve ministers from the SDSM and six and three respectively from the two Albanian parties DUI and Alternativa. The latter rejoined the coalition led by the SDSM after the Albanian Besa party switched to the opposition camp following Zaev’s resignation announcement.

In his program speech, Kovacevski named strengthening the economy, overcoming the corona pandemic and the energy crisis and regulating relations with neighboring Bulgaria as the most important goals of his government.

The EU country Bulgaria is currently blocking the start of EU accession negotiations for North Macedonia because of historical and political demands. Next Tuesday, the new Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petrov will travel to Skopje. A breakthrough in the matter is not expected, however, the atmosphere could improve. (dpa)