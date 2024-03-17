Berlin (AFP)

Wolfsburg dismissed its Croatian coach, Niko Kovac, after a series of bad results, during which he failed to achieve his first victory in the German Football League this year, according to what the 14th-placed team in the “Bundesliga” announced.

Wolfsburg did not taste victory in its past 11 matches in the league, as its last victory dates back to last December 16 against its host Darmstadt 1-0 zero in the fifteenth round.

This dismissal also comes the day after Wolfsburg's loss at home to Augsburg 1-3, in the twenty-sixth round, where it is now only six points ahead of the relegation zone.

Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schäfer said in a statement: “After the defeat against Augsburg, and after analyzing the match and the general situation, we reached the decision to end our cooperation. We regret this development, and we believe it is necessary to give the team a new impetus in order to stabilize the situation.”

Wolfsburg reported that Kovac's assistant, 52, his younger brother Robert, 49, would also leave the club immediately.

Kovac joined Wolfsburg before the start of the 2022-2023 season, in which the team ranked eighth, but success was not the Croatian coach’s side in his second season with the team, as he failed to maintain the same level of performance.

Before his contract with Wolfsburg, the former international defensive midfielder (83 international matches) served as coach of his country’s national team (2013-2015), in addition to coaching Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom he won the local cup in 2018, and Bayern Munich, with whom he had won the Bundesliga title. » 2003.

Despite achieving a league and cup double with Bayern in 2019, the Bavarian giant abandoned Kovac the following season, due to his early exit from the Champions League. In 2020, he moved to the French League to supervise Monaco, before returning three years later to Germany through Wolfsburg.