Kouvola | The young man who made the package bomb is now suspected of attempted murder

Kouvola|The crime was previously investigated as attempted murder and explosives.

Southeast Finland the police now suspect the young man who made the package bomb in Kouvola of attempted murder and the crime of explosives. The crime was initially investigated as attempted murder and explosives.

At the beginning of June, the police received a report about a package brought near a residential building, the contents of which turned out to be a functioning improvised explosive device.

A youth from Kouvola suspected of the act was imprisoned in the early days of June. According to the police, he is still in custody.

The explosive was self-made. According to the police, there are indications of the suspect’s previous interest in explosives.