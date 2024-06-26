Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Kouvola | The young man who made the package bomb is now suspected of attempted murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2024
in World Europe
Kouvola | The young man who made the package bomb is now suspected of attempted murder
The crime was previously investigated as attempted murder and explosives.

Southeast Finland the police now suspect the young man who made the package bomb in Kouvola of attempted murder and the crime of explosives. The crime was initially investigated as attempted murder and explosives.

At the beginning of June, the police received a report about a package brought near a residential building, the contents of which turned out to be a functioning improvised explosive device.

A youth from Kouvola suspected of the act was imprisoned in the early days of June. According to the police, he is still in custody.

The explosive was self-made. According to the police, there are indications of the suspect’s previous interest in explosives.

Comments 1

  1. bestiptvireland says:
    14 mins ago

    Fantastic site Lots of helpful information here I am sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious And of course thanks for your effort

