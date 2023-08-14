Kouvola | The drunk driver’s car caught fire at the end of the chase

The police chased the driver in Kouvola on August 7. The chase ended when the car caught fire.

The driver continued to flee on foot, but the police caught up with him with the help of police dogs. The matter is being investigated as grossly endangering traffic safety, drunk driving, drug use offense and driving a vehicle without a license.

The chase happened on the afternoon of Monday, August 7. The Southeastern Finland Police Department announced the incident on Monday, August 14.