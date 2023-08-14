Monday, August 14, 2023
Kouvola | The drunk driver's car caught fire at the end of the chase

August 14, 2023
World Europe
The police chased the driver in Kouvola on August 7. The chase ended when the car caught fire.

The police the chase ended when the chased car caught fire in Kouvola.

The driver continued to flee on foot, but the police caught up with him with the help of police dogs. The matter is being investigated as grossly endangering traffic safety, drunk driving, drug use offense and driving a vehicle without a license.

The chase happened on the afternoon of Monday, August 7. The Southeastern Finland Police Department announced the incident on Monday, August 14.

