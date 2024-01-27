Saturday, January 27, 2024
Kouvola | One died in a house fire

January 27, 2024
in World Europe
Kouvola | One died in a house fire

The rescue service rescued one person from the house.

One a person died on Friday in a house fire in Uti, Kouvola, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department in the bulletin.

The fire broke out on Friday morning. The rescue service was alerted to the fire a little before eight o'clock in the morning.

The rescue service rescued one person from the house. In connection with the post-clearance, a deceased person was also found in the remains of the house.

The fire completely destroyed the main building of the farm property.

The police are investigating the course of events and the cause of the fire.

