Kouvola bottle bomb | The police have found out the perpetrators of the bottle bomb

Two 8-year-olds playing in the kindergarten’s yard were injured by an exploded “plumber bomb” at the end of October. Now the police have spoken to two 13-year-old boys related to the case.

Police has found out the perpetrators of the homemade bomb in Kouvola, who threw the bomb with serious consequences in the yard of the kindergarten.

The Southeastern Finland police have interviewed two local 13-year-old boys in connection with the case.

“They had bought the supplies for the bottle bomb from the store just moments before making the bomb. The boys have said that they threw the bottle bomb with the intention of scaring the children who were playing in the yard of the kindergarten”, crime commissioner Nina Hietanen says in the announcement.

Two 8-year-old children were splashed by a “plumber bomb” in Tornionmäki at the end of October. One of the children picked up the bottle in his hand, causing it to explode and a corrosive substance flew over the children. Both children suffered injuries from the explosion. Another’s injuries required hospital treatment.

The police started investigating the case as causing danger and injury.

A plumber’s bomb is a bomb placed in the bottle itself, which explodes when the pressure inside the bottle becomes high enough.

According to the police, young people in the Kouvola area have been inspired to make and detonate bottle bombs from social media, such as Tiktok.