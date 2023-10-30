Kouvola | An unknown person threw a “bottle bomb” in the yard of the kindergarten, two children were injured

Two children under the age of 10 were splashed by a “plumber’s bomb” on Sunday evening. One of the children suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

Police is investigating a case in which, according to the report, an unknown person threw a homemade “home plumber bomb” into the yard of a daycare center in Kouvola, informs the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

Two children under the age of 10 were splashed by a “plumber’s bomb” on Sunday evening in Tornionmäki. The children playing in the yard of the kindergarten had handled the bottle when it exploded on them. The police were called to the scene after seven in the evening.

One of the children suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

Police investigates the case preliminarily under the criminal headings of causing danger and causing injury. Titles may change as the investigation progresses.

Another similar “bottle bomb” in the nearby area was also reported to the police over the weekend. The bomb did not cause any damage and there are no witnesses or suspects.

In their announcement, the police remind that the activity in question with homemade bombs is against the law and can cause serious danger to the life and health of others. The police urges parents to discuss the topic and the danger of bottle bombs at home with young people.

Police asks eyewitnesses of Sunday’s event or others who know about what happened to contact the police. Observations related to the cases are requested to be reported by e-mail to the address rikostorja.ky[email protected] or by telephone to the number 050 447 9574.