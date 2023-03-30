Kouvola | A passenger car and an emergency ambulance collided – Second lane closed

The rescue service says that they removed the car driver from the car and transferred him to the emergency room. The alarm about the accident came around 1 p.m.

In Kouvola There has been an accident between a car and an ambulance on Karjalankatu, the Kymenlaakso rescue service informs.

The rescue service removed the car driver from the car and transferred him to the emergency room. The ambulance driver survived with minor injuries, says the fire marshal on duty Eero Valojä.

Kouvola The lane going in that direction is temporarily closed, Valojää says. The accident happened in the intersection area. The rescue service began to lift another car onto the tow truck around 2:20 p.m., after which traffic returns to normal.

There are five fire engines and a clearing truck. The rescue service was alerted at around 1 p.m.