Kouvola | A fire from an electric bike destroyed a house and killed a person

The fire, which started from an electric bicycle that was being charged, spread to the structures of the front-line men’s house. The woman inside died in the fire.

Private house an electric bike that was being charged on the porch caused a fire in Kouvola’s Anjala at the end of October, informs the Southeastern Finland police.

A 39-year-old woman died in the fire and the owner of the property, a 38-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The electric bike was being charged on the porch of the house when it broke down or had a short circuit. The fire spread from the porch of the house along the wooden structures of the walls to the mastic insulation of the upper floor of the house and caused extensive damage to the property.

The police investigation has not revealed anything suggestive of a crime.

The front-line men’s house, built at the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, was destroyed in a fire.