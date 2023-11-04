People: Kourtney Kardashian and Barker become parents, the couple has a boy

American TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian became a mother for the fourth time. The magazine reports this People.

The celebrity and her husband, drummer of the rock band Blink-182 Travis Barker, gave birth to a boy. The couple revealed the sex of the child during a party in June.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, already have six children. From 2006 to 2015, the entrepreneur was in a relationship with businessman Scott Disick. The couple has three children: eight-year-old Raine Aston, 13-year-old Mason Dash, and 11-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

In turn, Barker managed to have three children while married to actress and Miss USA title holder Shanna Mocle. The drummer is father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian showed a topless photo and delighted fans. The 44-year-old pregnant celebrity took part in a shoot for Vanity Fair Italia. The businesswoman posed for the camera in tights and glasses, covering her bare breasts with her hands.