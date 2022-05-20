Wedding between stars. And the Ferragnezes arrive at the Cracco restaurant

Genoa – VIP parade in the most chic village in Italy, Portofino: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their third yes they chose the suggestive Ligurian location.

Kourtney Kardashianmodel, influencer, American entrepreneur and Blink 182 drummer will get married between the abbey of San Fruttuoso and the Dolce & Gabbana villa.

Despite the reserve also protected by the confidentiality clauses signed by those involved in the organization, some news has leaked.

Kardashian has already been in the Ligurian village for a day; in the Olivetta villas of Dolce & Gabbana Preparations have been underway for some time and the abbey of San Fruttuoso di Camogli, on Saturday 21 May, is off limits to the public.

Certainly, in the light of the sun, there is the opening today 20 May of Temporary shop of the two stylists in the Piazzetta which will be followed by dinner and after dinner.

The wedding will be celebrated between Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May: after those of Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, here is the yes made in Italy. Armored locations and very high penalties are foreseen for those who dare to reveal details.

Kardashian posted last year on its social channels praise on the beauties of this stretch of Ligurian coast, between Santa Margherita Ligure and Camogli focusing on Portofino and San Fruttuoso. And always in the square they are also expected Chiara Ferragni and Fedez for an event connected to the restaurant that the chef Cracco opened last year in the village.