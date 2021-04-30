Jules Koundé did not go out on Friday to train on the pitch with the group, something that had also happened on Thursday. Three days after the crucial LaLiga match against Athletic, the French defender is back in cotton wool due to the muscular problems he suffers and that has not completely abandoned him in many weeks. Lopetegui pampers him.

Koundé, in addition, is warned. Thinking about Valdebebas is bad news, but if he is not well enough to play on Monday he should arrive without risk of sanction to the match against Real Madrid. Every hour of rest counts, so hardly anyone is ruled out at the club. Jules also He has already played to the limit many times and fortunately for Sevilla he has been able to resist.

The other players of Julen Lopetegui have jumped onto the field without major problems. Among them was Joan Jordán, another player touched but who has already overcome his ailment. Acuña and Navas, like Koundé, are one card away from being sanctioned.