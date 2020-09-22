Sevilla has rejected City’s first offer for Koundé, of about 55 million euros. Time will tell if the English team raises its offer, but while the Nervionenses prepare for the European Super Cup on Thursday against Bayern Munich and do so with the young French defender as the main image of a video that makes it clear that Jules will be in Budapest and perhaps much longer.

In the video, Koundé enters the sports city and also how he arrived in Seville, shaking hands with Monchi at the San Pablo airport. The central defender affirms that he will win the sixth Europa League “It has been a dream, but this does not stop here. We are Sevilla and we must be demanding.” Jules is motivated and works normally, wanting to give a good measure against Bayern. City is a team with tremendous economic potential But, for now, the footballer is completely involved.

European Super Cup * Data updated as of September 22, 2020

Sevilla intends to close the most important sale in its history and will not yield to any figure. The economic capacity of the buyer, the City, and the projection of the plant make it advisable. But this does not mean that the transfer is going to materialize for sure. The City, at the moment seems to have planted in less than 60 million and for that price they will not yield in the Sánchez Pizjuán. Maybe from 65 …