After a week in which Chelsea has not been able to advance the negotiation with Koundé and close the operation, Barcelona has arrived and could do the same in three days. The English club encountered the problem that Jules Koundé wanted FC Barcelona, and as soon as the Barça club has accelerated the conversation with Sevilla, everything has gone well in the operation. In fact, the club hopes to announce the signing today so as not to waste time.
Xavi’s team has a friendly this week in New York and the hope is that Koundé can be part of the team to play against the NY Red Bulls. For this, the ‘OK’ is still missing for the operation of Sevilla, which asks for 50 million euros plus 5 in variables for its player but Barça has offered him 40 plus 5, and then Koundé will leave the Sevilla concentration in Lagos, where they are making his preseason, to travel to New York as soon as possible and join the rest of the group.
With this signing almost resolved, Barcelona has reinforced its squad with seven additions to which they hope to be able to join a guaranteed right-back and a left-back to relieve Jordi Alba and close a transfer market that even in dreams.
