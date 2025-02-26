We must highlight Koundé’s party from the positional. The French side hit Lamine Yamal at all times. A clearly intentional location and in order to create doubt in the mattress rear and eliminate possible aid. Its location as a second end was key to cleaning the areas to Lamine Yamal. And beyond the final draw, the canterano took advantage of it to sign a spectacular match. 77 interventions in 90 minutes, seven of eleven in dribbling, two occasions created and a goal assistance. But the best of all was his tremendous feeling of leadership.