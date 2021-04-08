The machine to revalue footballers that Monchi has built in Sevilla does not stop. So much so that the Nervión club is the only one capable of putting two players among the 10 that have become more expensive for Transfermarkt during this year 2021. Jules Koundé and Youssef En Nesyri have multiplied their price in the international market, according to this specialized website.

Koundé and En Nesyri appear 6th and 7th in this classification. The French defender is worth 20 million more to reach 60 and the Moroccan striker reaches 30 million in price (+18). A few months ago, City offered just over 50 million for Jules and West Ham made another offer for Youssef in the winter market.

The one who has appreciated the most is the Barcelona midfielder Pedri, whose price has gone in just four months from 30 to 70 million euros. The canary is barely 18 years old. Right behind him in this price surge there is the athletic Marcos Llorente, who would also cost 70, 25 million more than in December.

In third position is the Bayern winger Kingsley Coman, who would also rise 25 million to 65 ;; fourth is Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder (+21, to 45 million) and 5th Saka, Arsenal attacker, whose price rises by 20 million to 60. Exactly like Koundé.