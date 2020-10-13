Jules Koundé gave France Under-21 the win over Slovakia with a set piece goal. The Sevilla defender continues to grow and at 21 years of age he observes a promising future that the Nervión club wants to reward with an improvement in the contract and expand that clause of 80 million euros that every time seems cheaper and that some club could contemplate paying.

Manchester City already tried to take him away in the last transfer window but Sevilla did not give in to an offer of about 55 million euros. Koundé spoke about this proposal after the international match: “It is part of my progression andI’m doing everything I can to make it happen. I was obviously happy (referring to the possibility of going to the City). It would have been a good opportunity, but I’m in Seville and I’m very happy there ”, the central told Canal Plus.

Koundé must return to Seville this Tuesday to be under the command of Julen Lopetegui. The Basque coach has lived in recent days an exodus of internationals that will not end until Friday, when Argentines Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuña can train. Just one day before playing against Granada in Los Cármenes.