Almost a year after its official announcement, the title Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony for Nintendo Switch And PC (Steam) finally got a debut trailer thanks to the publisher CFK and to the developer Frontier Aja.

The game, as already revealed in the announcement phase, originally saw the light in Japan on PC back in 2009. For this new release, the western announcement has already arrived, and sees it coming out the next July 28.

Source: CFK, Frontier Aja