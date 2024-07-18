CFK And Frontier Aja announce that the version PlayStation 5 Of Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony will be available from next August 8th all over the world.

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony is already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch from 2022. The PS5 release will allow even more players to experience Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony on modern consoles.

Additionally, CFK is running a promotional discount to celebrate the release of the PS5 version of Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony. This promotion will be reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers, who will be able to purchase the title with a 10% discount until September 4 (Wednesday).

The game focuses on the protagonist Reimu Hakureiwho goes to the Scarlet Devil’s Castle to discover the cause of a mysterious event that afflicts Gensokyo. This game is still much loved by fans for its dark atmosphere and character designs by the popular illustrator Banpai Akira (晩杯あきら), along with an audio section that fits the atmosphere and the complete experience of the game.

