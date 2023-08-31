CFK And Frontier Hague announce that Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem will be launched on Nintendo Switch and PC around the world next December 14thin digital format only.

A physical edition for Nintendo Switch will be available in Japan with a series of extras such as the collector’s box, an artbook, the soundtrack and an acrylic frame with a new illustration by Banpai Akira. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem – Release Date Trailer

Source: CFK