Milan transfer market, De Ketelaere to Atalanta

AC Milan greets Charles De Ketelaere (official move to Atalanta, here are the numbers and details of the operation): the AC Milan club wishes Charles all the best for the upcoming football season.

Milan transfer market, Koulierakis or Marco Pellegrino

Il Diavolo concentrates on the shot to strengthen the Rossoneri defence. We are heading towards a ballot between Konstantinos Koulierakis and Marco Pellegrino. The latest market rumors, somewhat surprisingly compared to the rumors of the weekend, give the Greek an advantage.

Milan transfer market, Koulierakis first choice for AC Milan

“The first choice is Konstantinos Koulierakis from Paok Thessaloniki. The initial request for the Greek is 10 million euros plus bonuses and the parties are working to lower the price”, writes Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

Milan transfer market, Marco Pellegrino and the relaunch of Sampdoria

The 21-year-old Marco Pellegrino from Platense (Argentine with an Italian passport) would therefore be Milan’s Plan B. Not only that, the Rossoneri have a competitor in Italy: “The first team to move was Sampdoria, with an initial offer to take him to Genoa on loan – explains Gianluca Di Marzio – After the rumors of an interest from Milan, the blucerchiati have returned to the charge on Pellegrino. Sampdoria have made an offer to buy outright for €3.5m plus 20% on future resale. At the moment there is no agreement on the terms of the payment”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

