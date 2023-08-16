AC Milan transfer market, Moncada and Furlani looking for a defender

Milan are looking for a central defender, young and with perspective to complete the department that has in Malik Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori the two owners, Pierre Kalulu (who could also alternate with captain Davide Calabria on the right) and Simon Kjaer as alternatives. Beyond Davide Caldarareturned from loan and whose fate will tell the truth in the last few days of the market.

Milan transfer market, Marco Pellegrino of the Platense hot track

Two hot names in the Milan home on the central back front. The favorite seems to be Marco Pellegrino, 21-year-old defender of Argentine nationality (17 appearances and 1 goal this season for Platense: he made his debut in March and has played almost always since then), but with an Italian passport. According to Olè, the president of his current club, Sebastian Ordoñez, would be ready to take a flight to Italy and meet with Antonio D’Ottavio, sporting director of Milan, to close the deal. The profile of Marco Pellegrino (185 cm tall, left foot, solid and fast player) he was under observation by the former blue coach Mancini as a possible new native to be included in the squad of the national team.

Milan transfer market, Marco Pellegrino’s alternative Koulierakis

The alternative in Milan for the defense is represented by the Greek Konstantinos Koulierakis (born in 2003) of PAOK who in these hours is busy in the Conference League qualifiers against Hajduk Spalato (0-0 in the first leg match in Croatia). The player’s valuation is around 10 million euros.

Milan transfer market, Esteve and the outsiders for the Rossoneri defence

In the background the names of Maxime Esteve from Montpellier (class of 2002 valued at around 6/7 million), Ozan Kabak, Turkish centre-back (born in 2000, already followed in the past) from Hoffenheim who played in the Premier League for Liverpool (6 months and 9 appearances, the Reds didn’t redeem him at the end of the season) and has great talent, but has never exploded so far . More complicated to get to Fabio Chiarodia of Borussia Moenchengladbach: profile that intrigues Milan, born in 2005 with double German-Italian passport, and great flexibility (he can play defender, left back and half back in front of the defence).

