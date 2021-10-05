Mastrandrea wants to deepen the story better, so we will have to wait a few more days. Two rounds for Acerbi (Lazio) and Bastoni (Spezia)
The decision regarding possible measures on the Koulibaly case, the subject of racist insults at the end of Fiorentina-Napoli, was expected for today, but the sports judge Mastrandrea has instead postponed everything in the coming days. He wants to deepen the story, without haste, perhaps acquiring other images and testimonies before expressing himself, also in the light of the investigations by the Federal Prosecutor.
The other decisions
–
The sports judge also disqualified Acerbi (Lazio) for two rounds for protests and insults against the match director in Bologna-Lazio. Two rounds also for Bastoni (Spezia) for hitting an opponent with an elbow in Verona-Spezia
October 5, 2021
