Kalidou Koulibaly starred in one of the solidarity images of international football on Tuesday. Away from cameras and advertising campaigns, the Senegalese central defender stopped at a traffic light in a Naples street to distribute warm clothes to a group of immigrants.

According to a witness revealed on social networks, it was 1:30 p.m., when the defenseman stopped his vehicle with some homeless people to provide them with clothing to combat the low temperatures that the Italian city suffers. According to forecasts, the thermometer is expected to reach -2 degrees Celsius in the next few hours. Despite the discretion with which the Naples defender carried out his solidarity action, The gesture did not go unnoticed on social networks, which were filled with messages of gratitude and affection towards Koulibaly.