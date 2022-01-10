To the microphones of Canalplus.it, Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender, gave an interview, revealing a background of the market and underlining his love for Napoli and his national team

Today, to the microphones of Canalplus.it, Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender, currently positive at Covid, but in retirement with Senegal, has released an interview. From his love for the blue shirt to that of the national team, passing through the interest of PSG.

Below are the declarations of the blue center:

“At first I was considered too short to be a defender. I grew up in a fifth division club, which allowed me to grow. I played with some fathers, with people who came to train after work.

I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer: I wanted to receive numerous autographs as a child, now in Naples I sign many“.

“I have had contact with several teams in the past: many clubs were interested, including PSG. I don’t like talking about it, it’s something I try to overlook at times. The Parisians were interested and that makes me happy, because I get gratification for my work, it pushes me to do even better.

I don’t know if PSG wanted me before Ramos, he’s an idol for everyone. There were some offers, but Napoli decided to hold me back, a demonstration of the love the team has for me“.

“I dream of winning a trophy with Senegal, I hope this desire of mine will come true “

