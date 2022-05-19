Koulibaly-Juventus, bianconeri on the Napoli defender

There Juventus bursts on Koulibaly. The transfer market revelation is signed by Raffaele Auriemma (to the microphones of Radio Marte). The 30-year-old Senegalese defender is due to expire in a year (30 June 2023) and is coveted by many clubs. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Barcelonabut, according to this background, also pay attention to Juve. Let’s see what Raffaele Auriemma said about Koulibaly’s future.

“De Laurentiis is about to meet Ramadani to talk about Koulibaly and its future. The Naples has the need to renew the contract or sell the Senegalese in order not to lose it at zero “, Raffaele Auriemma explained to Radio Marte:” There is the Barcelona on him, the Spanish club is interested, but be careful because an Italian team has entered. Last night this news spread in the market circles: lost Chiellini, Juventus is looking to Koulibaly! It would be a coup for Juve and a blow to the heart for the Napoli fans. “

Dybala misses Fiorentina-Juventus, Joya’s Juventus adventure is over

Paulo Dybala ended his adventure with the Juventus. The 28-year-old Argentine in fact, in agreement with the Juventus club and with the coach Massimiliano Allegri, will miss the last Serie A away match on Saturday evening in Florence. ThereJoya‘has therefore closed with the internal tender Lazio his long experience of seven years at Juventus. Dybala will be on the field on Monday evening at San Siro for a charity match organized by Eto’o and where he is also expected Messi. What is the next stage of the former Juve footprint? L’Inter hopes for the great market coup on a free transfer (while in recent days there has been talk of an opposite trip on the Turin-Milan, for Perisic in orbit Juventus). Dusan Vlahovic should also be absent, warned and at risk for the first day of the next championship.

Subscribe to the newsletter

