After the defeat against SD Logroñés (1-0), Real Murcia will face a new week of training starting this Monday preparing for Saturday’s duel, at the Enrique Roca, against Real Sociedad B (7:00 p.m.).

In the call for the Las Gaunas match, Santi Jara, Mario Sánchez and Miku were left out. A priori, the three discards in this winter market by Real Murcia. The winger from Almansa will continue in the First RFEF, where Numancia has bet heavily on Jara in the last few hours. For his part, Mario Sánchez has everything closed with UCAM CF, as well as the agreement between clubs, and all that is missing is the signature for the loan to be executed.

Finally, the most complex case is that of Miku Fedor. The Venezuelan international, who arrived in Murcia as an experienced bet for the forward from Granada, has not finished conceding and has only scored one goal so far in the league. That is why the Real Murcia Sports Commission has sought to strengthen the lead.

Alberto Toril is already under the orders of Mario Simón, and Alfon González will do so this week. In fact, the winger from La Mancha on loan from Celta Vigo has already been in Murcia for a couple of days after resolving his contract with Racing Santander, the club where he has played on loan for the first part of LaLiga Smartbank.

But to increase the competition in front of the goal, Toril and Carrasco were going to be accompanied by another striker who already had a name and surname: Onil Christian Kouakou. He is a 27-year-old Swedish forward, born in Solna in 1995, who also has Ivorian nationality. Kouakou is international for Sweden in lower categories and has played the last season of the Allsvenskan (Swedish first division) at IK Sirius, scoring seven goals in 26 games (only two coming from the bench).

The league in Sweden runs from April to November, so Kouakou is free to negotiate with any team. Everything was closed with Real Murcia, according to sources close to the negotiation, but the footballer’s environment took a step back this past Saturday, when only the signature was missing, because his wife did not see it clear to move to Murcia.

This change in situation just a couple of days after the market closes disrupts the plans of the pepper entity. For this reason, it is not ruled out that Miku will continue until the end of the season at Real Murcia, accompanying Carrasco and Toril at the point of attack. An uncomfortable situation for both the player and the club, to which only a last-minute operation to sign another striker would make the Venezuelan pack his bags.

Manu Pedre will continue in the team

The one who seems not to pack his bags will be the center-back Manu Pedre, wanted by Hércules. The Alicante team transferred to Los Garres an economically attractive offer, but Mario Simón is counting on him for the second round of the league.

In this way, unless a U23 winger arrives at the last minute, the red defense will be made up of Javi Rueda, Alberto López and Arnau Solà on the wings, while the center of the rear will be made up of Íñigo Piña, Alberto González, Iván Casado and Manuel Pedre. In addition, both Jaime Escobar and Héctor Fernández have the confidence of Simón to punctually cover the calls and have minutes.