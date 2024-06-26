Kotka | The sailors found the body in the sea off Kotka

Kotka|The police are continuing the case as a cause of death investigation.

Eagle a body was found in the sea off the coast on Tuesday evening, the South-Eastern Finland police situation center tells HS.

The body was found by sailors who reported the discovery to the rescue service. The body was found in the sea area between Lehmäsaari, Ranki and Kirkonmaa.

The police do not suspect a crime in the case, but continue the matter as a cause of death investigation.

