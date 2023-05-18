Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kotka | The sailboat almost sank in Kotka – the Coast Guard made a quick rescue

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kotka | The sailboat almost sank in Kotka – the Coast Guard made a quick rescue

The Coast Guard units managed to free the boat from the rocks and save the sailor.

Coastguard rescued a boater sailing near Vehluoto in Kotka early on Thursday morning, whose boat had partially run aground. Marine Rescue Director Janne Ryönänkoski says that the sailboat’s anchor had failed.

The lone sailor on the boat woke up in the morning to sounds coming from outside the boat and became aware of the situation. The boat was drifting towards the rock when he called the coastguard shortly before 7am.

Two units were sent to the scene from the nearby sea guard station for rescue missions. They managed to detach the boat from the rock and save the sailor.

Ryönänkoski describes that the sailor was lucky on the way, because the boat was close to breaking and sinking. The conditions were windy and there was also a wave.

According to Ryönänkoski, the sailor does not need to buy a new boat, but the damage to the sailboat can be repaired.

See also  United States | Police raided the wrong house and shot the wrong man in New Mexico

#Kotka #sailboat #sank #Kotka #Coast #Guard #quick #rescue

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
When is Miss Peru 2023: date and where to see the grand final of the beauty pageant for FREE

When is Miss Peru 2023: date and where to see the grand final of the beauty pageant for FREE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result