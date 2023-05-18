Kotka | The sailboat almost sank in Kotka – the Coast Guard made a quick rescue

The Coast Guard units managed to free the boat from the rocks and save the sailor.

Coastguard rescued a boater sailing near Vehluoto in Kotka early on Thursday morning, whose boat had partially run aground. Marine Rescue Director Janne Ryönänkoski says that the sailboat’s anchor had failed.

The lone sailor on the boat woke up in the morning to sounds coming from outside the boat and became aware of the situation. The boat was drifting towards the rock when he called the coastguard shortly before 7am.

Two units were sent to the scene from the nearby sea guard station for rescue missions. They managed to detach the boat from the rock and save the sailor.

Ryönänkoski describes that the sailor was lucky on the way, because the boat was close to breaking and sinking. The conditions were windy and there was also a wave.

According to Ryönänkoski, the sailor does not need to buy a new boat, but the damage to the sailboat can be repaired.