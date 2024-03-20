Kotka | The fire destroyed the entire workshop area of ​​the Mussalo treatment plant: “Everything that was inside”

The fire destroyed all tools and equipment in the workshop.

In Kotka A fire broke out at the Mussalo wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday afternoon, said the fire marshal on duty at the Kymenlaakso rescue service Toni Kuoppamäki.

According to Kuoppamäki, the fire destroyed the entire workshop area of ​​the treatment plant.

“Structures, ventilation pipes, tools, equipment – everything that was in there,” Kuoppamäki lists the destruction caused by the fire.

Rescue service according to the report, the fire was limited to the workshop and the cavity of the upper floor of the workshop building.

The rescuers opened the upper floor and extinguished the smoldering colonies there, Kuoppamäki says. According to him, the rescue service left the site around six o'clock in the evening.

“The personnel knew how to work very well, the fire was so strong that it was not worth it for a layman to start extinguishing work. They guided the fire department to the scene,” says Kuoppamäki.

According to the rescue service, no one was injured in the fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mussalon The wastewater treatment plant cleans the wastewater of the Kotka, Kouvola, Pyhtäki and Hamina areas. The new treatment plant started operating in 2010.

“The cleaning process works normally”, Kyme water plant manager Emmi-Maria Ukko said on Wednesday evening.

Among other things, there was a warehouse in the workshop that burned down.

According to Uko, there were no items critical to the company's operations in the warehouse. According to him, there will be no significant financial damage to Kyme's water from the burnt furniture.

According to him, the biggest financial loss is the company car, which was inside the repair shop at the time of the fire.

Correction 20.3. 7:30 p.m.: In the story, it was previously incorrectly stated that the fire marshal's name was Tomi Kuoppamäki. Name corrected to the correct form Toni Kuoppamäki.