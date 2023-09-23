Kotka | The car ran off the road and flew 40 meters into a clearing

The rescue operation saved the driver by removing the roof of the car that ended up on its side.

In Kotka A drive-by occurred on Hurukselanti on Saturday evening, the Kymenlaakso rescue service informs.

“The car has flown about 40 meters into the clearing. The driver was trapped in the car,” the release states.

The speed limit on the road section had just dropped from 80 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour. The reason was the approaching intersection.

Rescue operation saved the driver by removing the roof of the car that ended up on its side. There were no other passengers in the car.

First aid started treatment at the destination, and the driver was taken by helicopter to Helsinki for further treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. After the accident, the road was closed to traffic for about two hours.