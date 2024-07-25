Kotka Sea Days | Police: The youth gangs seemed to be looking for an opportunity to fight

Sea Days in Kotka|Commissioner Kalle Heijari cannot say whether the assaults were premeditated or whether the victims were chosen at random.

Eagle From the police’s point of view, this year’s sea days have started faster than in previous years.

Kotka’s parks were already filled with young people celebrating on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Inspector Kalle Heijari The Southeastern Finland Police Department thinks that the warm weather has contributed to the fact that there have been more people there than, for example, last summer.

“There were a lot of underage partygoers, a large part of them were intoxicated. In some cases, the evening turned out to be rowdy,” says Heijari.

Kotka Meripäivät is a summer event for the whole family lasting from Wednesday to Saturday. Sea days have been celebrated since 1962.

According to the police, several thousand people followed the opening day parade.

Young the celebration was concentrated in the parks near the event area on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The police had to remove several people from the parks who caused disturbances to public order and safety.

The police also intervened in several fights.

According to Heijari, some youth groups seemed to be directly looking for an opportunity to fight or abuse. The police and law enforcers had observed situations where a larger group had targeted individual persons with violence.

Heijari cannot say whether the assaults were premeditated or whether the victims were chosen at random.

However, according to him, the victims had apparently managed to escape, as the police did not receive reports of abuse or more serious injuries.

Heijari points out that mainly Meripäivät has gone well and the majority of the guests have spent the celebrations properly and in a good mood.