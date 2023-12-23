Kotka | Residents lost everything in a fire just a few days before Christmas – hundreds of strangers rushed to help

Päivi Pirttilä, the chairwoman of Kotka's recycling and relief association, says that she has answered up to a hundred phone calls a day from people who have offered help to those who have lost their homes.

Tuesday night mother said Mia Husu on the phone that a bad accident has happened near their home. The lights of several emergency vehicles flashed at the intersection.

Husu from Kotka ended the call. Soon, a friend sent him a video of the scene. The terraced house near the parents was on fire.

The terraced house with five apartments was completely destroyed in the fire. Thirteen people were rescued from the building, and no one was injured in the fire. However, the residents lost their homes and most of their possessions.

Husu opened Facebook and wrote a post to the Puskaradio Kotka group, in which he expressed a wish for aid collection for people who lost their homes.

The message eventually received more than 200 replies offering help.

“I was shocked at how much people were willing to help,” says Husu.

“ If sometimes faith in humanity may be shaken, moments like these will restore it.

Soon Kotka's recycling and assistance association and its chairman took responsibility for coordinating the grants Päivi Pirttilä.

Pirttilä says that he has answered up to a hundred phone calls a day from people who have offered their help.

“This has really touched and united the people of Kotka.”

Pirttilä is about a family of seven who escaped from a burning house with their socks. The youngest family member is only one and a half years old.

Already on Wednesday, the most urgent items for their current accommodation had been delivered to the family: clothes, linens, dishes. Apartments have also been offered to those who lost their homes, Pirttilä says.

“It's wonderful that people have also bought and brought Christmas packages for the children. The people of Kotka have joined really heartily,” says Pirttilä.

See also Corona in autumn: Federal government wants fourth vaccination for everyone Hundreds of Kotka residents have offered their help to those who lost their homes and property.

Husu says that he himself doesn't really know where the idea for the Facebook post came from. He doesn't think he's that much of a hero, but only says he made one publication that blew up the bank.

“I always try to help those in need. At this point, it was enough that even a small personal contribution made a lot of good things happen and the townspeople got moving.”

In the situation, Husun ​​was surprised above all by the people's desire to help and the speed of coordinating the help. He says that he has answered messages from acquaintances and strangers since his publication.

“Yes, crisis situations and tragedies show people's sense of community and desire to help. It's such an absurd crisis in a person's life when everything goes like that and you have to start a new home,” says Husu.

“Of course, Christmas time also has a big impact.”

Funny has been especially touched by how even those who, according to their own words, do not have much to give, offered help.

“We were even offered a place for a Christmas party. If sometimes faith in humanity might be shaken, moments like this will restore it.”

Husu says that he is in his discomfort zone with the public. However, he wanted to give an interview about an important matter.

“If I can get even one person to help in this situation, I'm ready to stretch.”