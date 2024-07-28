Kotka | Police: More disturbances on Sea Days than in previous years

Kotka|A phenomenon that worried the police was acts of violence committed in a larger group.

On Saturday there were somewhat more disturbances at the just-ended Kotka sea days than in previous years, says the Southeastern Finland Police Department in its press release.

Especially the night between Wednesday and Thursday and the night between Friday and Saturday employed the police.

Inspector Christa Björklöf estimated that the cause was the warm weather.

“In nice weather, there are more people on the move and then there are also more disturbances,” he says.

According to the police, Kotka Isopuisto was popular with revelers.

This year, the police were busy with intoxicants and various acts of violence, some of which also involved minors.

According to Björklöf, a particularly worrying phenomenon was the acts of violence committed by a larger group, where a group attacked others.

However, the police point out that most of the festival guests celebrated smartly.