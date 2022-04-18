Over the last year, much has been said about the fate of Bobby Kotick, current CEO of ActivisionBlizzard. Although during the acquisition of the company by Microsoft, a report mentioned that the departure of this executive would eventually happen, a new document has noted that Kotick’s future remains highly uncertain.

Last Friday, Activision added a line to its presentation principal on the purchase by Microsoft, emphasizing that both the Redmond company and Bobby Kotick have not discussed or negotiated the executive’s employment status once the acquisition is completed. This was what was mentioned about it:

“There were no discussions or negotiations regarding post-closing employment agreements with Microsoft between Microsoft and Mr. Kotick prior to or occurring after the approval and execution of the merger agreement, and the transactions contemplated therein. approval and execution, up to the date hereof”.

On Friday, Activision added a line to its main filing about the planned sale to Microsoft, stressing that Microsoft and Bobby Kotick haven’t discussed nor negotiated his post-merger employment status.https://t.co/w9N3sXZM2g hmmm pic.twitter.com/dWqhxj8TbG — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 18, 2022

Originally, initial reports indicated that Bobby Kotick’s departure would happen once the purchase is finalized. Nevertheless, this new report could indicate that the executive could keep his position, or at least continue within the company, once Microsoft is the complete owner of Activision Blizzard. We can only wait for a clear answer.

On related topics, Activision hires more than a thousand full-time QA staff. Similarly, the United States government would have interfered in the Activision Blizzard case.

Editor’s note:

If Bobby Kotick is still inside Activision Blizzard after the purchase comes to an end, not only will the company’s employees be angry, but also the public will have negative opinions. Along with this, the word of Phil Spencer, who promised changes, will be damaged.

Via: Stephen Totilo