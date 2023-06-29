Juicy information has been revealed in the legal battle FTC vs. Microsoftwith the head of ActivisionBobby Kotick, sharing some details about the next console of Nintendo. It’s not a secret that Nintendo has been working on a new platform, as the company will not be left with just the switches. According to Kotickit will be close to the power of Generation 8, that is, similar to the Playstation 4 / Xbox One.

Kotick has been exchanging emails with the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa. In one of the messages, Kotick He mentioned that the successor to the Switch will have a “closer alignment with Generation 8 platforms.”

This came up during court proceedings over whether call of duty could be ported to switches or to the next console Nintendo. Kotick answered:

“Given the closer alignment of Generation 8 platforms and our previous offerings in ps4 and Xbox Oneit is reasonable to assume that we can also create something attractive to the switches next generation”.

Kotick he also said today that he regrets not launching call of duty in it switchesstating that he made a bad decision believing that he would not succeed.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Now everything makes more sense, don’t you think? if there was call of duty for Gen 8, there is no problem in launching the game on the next console of Nintendoif it is that by then this drama has already concluded.