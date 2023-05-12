There is always a new technological trend that is presented as the future. In 2021, it was the NFTs. Last year, it was the metaverse. and now is the artificial intelligence (AI). Some of the biggest companies in the video game industry are already excited by the prospect of computer-generated graphics and scripts fattening their profits.

This week, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said video games would be one of the “biggest beneficiaries” of the AIand now, the CEO of Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick, recently told his staff that he believes the AI it will be as transformative for society as the original Macintosh was and could even be incorporated in the future guitar hero.

During a company-wide meeting last week, the 30-plus-year veteran of the publisher of call of duty What role did you think the AI in Activision Blizzard and in the broader field of video games. It’s a question many people are asking as the stories generated by AI become a sticking point in the Hollywood writers’ strike and Google introduces new search tools AI that could completely transform the way people navigate the internet.

“I’ve known Sam Weltman and the people who work on OpenAI for a long time,” Kotick told staff, according to a recording. “I don’t know how much people realize that much of the AI modern technology, including ChatGPT, started with the idea of ​​beating a game, be it warcraft, dowry, starcraft, go or chess. But what are now these great technologies of AI language learning, it all started from this idea of ​​beating a game.”

“And I think one of the things that I’ve had over the last year is that same feeling that I had when I saw that first Macintosh, about how significant the impact of the AI in society, both positive and negative. But for what we do, I think it will have a profound positive impact on the things that we’ll be able to do in game development for our players. It will allow us to do things we haven’t been able to do for a long time.” You know, if you take as an example something like guitar heroI have always had this vision of what a new product of guitar hero could be, but without having AI and then the processors built into phones, computers, or game consoles that allow you to have the processing speed to enable that AIwe have never been in a place where the AI going to have a practical reality and applicability for games so far. And I think when you look at the next five or seven years, the impact on game creation will be extraordinary.”

It’s not clear what exactly you’ve been dreaming about Kotick when it comes to using the AI to restart guitar hero. The famous rhythm franchise was a success for years until it finally collapsed due to rapid releases and too many peripherals.

maybe a new guitar hero it would allow players to generate their own songs based on styles and voices of popular artists, or let them play along with iconic musicians on the go. It could be intriguing, but also a licensing headache.

Kotick added that he believes that the tools of AI they will help make games more accessible and improve how players learn about them.

“If you look at games like call of dutypeople only play a fraction of what they can play because there is a lot of content and it is complex to learn, ”he said Kotick.

It is expected that Kotick leave the company if the acquisition is completed, and could receive an additional $185 million when that happens. In that case, someone else would have to figure out how to use the AI to resurrect guitar hero.

Editor’s note: Gentlemen, the evolution and best version of guitar hero already exists and is called Clone Hero. There are no licensing issues because no one is profiting and the community feeds the game amazing content that a corporate would never think of including in a game.