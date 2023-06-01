During a recent interview, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, claimed that the company has never had a systemic harassment problem and that the board of directors would never allow him to continue running the company if any of the allegations were true. During an interview with Variety, in his first major interview since 2012, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, spoke about lawsuits filed against the company in 2021 that claimed it had a “pervasive rowdy boy culture” that included sexism and discrimination towards women, along with various other allegations. That lawsuit was settled in 2022 for $18 million, just five percent of the profits of Activision Blizzard in 2021.

During the Interview, Kotick spoke out against those demands, stating that he has been “humiliated and outraged” by the accusations made and noting that he does not apologize for Activision Not because of their culture. Kotick also states that, after undergoing all possible investigations, it was determined that Activision it did not have a systemic system of harassment, blaming instead the media and “aggressive” labor movements that were trying to bring the company down. Kotick said:

“We have conducted every possible form of investigation. And we never had a systemic bullying problem. We did not have any of the misinterpreted cases that were reported in the media. But what we did have was a very aggressive labor movement that was working hard to try to destabilize the company.” This despite the fact that, even after the lawsuit was settled, former employees of Blizzard they have denounced the racism and sexism that occurs “in full view of all”.

Kotick also suggests that, for a company of its size, Activision has had a “relatively low level of harassment and assault complaints,” something the company aims to demonstrate with data obtained from a soon-to-be-published EEOC investigation. These claims are consistent with previous reports of Activision suggesting he did not have “systemic bullying” based on research conducted by… Activision.

This investigation was carried out after The Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick allegedly knew about the sexual harassment that occurred in Activision and decided not to report it. This report is mentioned by Kotick in the interview with Variety, where he calls it an “incendiary narrative.” After denying the existence of a systemic bullying problem, Kotick goes on to say that the problems with the image of Activision they are due to “outside forces” and because labor organizers are “influencing state and federal investigations into allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.”

The labor movement and organizers are mentioned by Kotick at various points during the interview, but is also quick to say that he is not “like other CEOs who are anti-union” and that he is in favor of a union that seeks to provide better opportunities for workers, but not one that “ Don’t follow the rules.”

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Boy, this already sounds like a presidential campaign for Mexico, don’t you think? It’s all a “trick” and accusations by ex-employees continue to surface. Will we ever know the truth? Will the situation change if Microsoft manages to acquire the company? The future is uncertain.