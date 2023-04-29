On Wednesday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it was blocking the $69 billion merger due to concerns about its impact on the future of the cloud gaming market. Microsoft and Activision quickly confirmed their intention to appeal the CMA’s decision, which Kotick criticized as “irrational” and unsubstantiated during an interview with CNBC.

Kotick He stated that “when you look at the facts and you look at the opportunities for the UK, this transaction was only going to improve the competitive opportunities, for our players, for the employees, and it was simply the wrong decision in every way.” He added that “it was so flawed in every way that it’s really going to create less competition, which is the opposite of its mission, and we think the appeals court will look at that and rule in our favor.”

The case will be reviewed by the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal. According to his website, he aims to complete “easy” cases in less than nine months, but Kotick said Activision and Microsoft they hope the case will be expedited. “Microsoft and our attorneys, who have exceptional experience in judicial review, believe there is a way to expedite the process, and that the findings were so flawed that we should be able to get an expedited result.” If the case can be settled before the current merger agreement expires on July 18 – after which Activision Blizzard could retire with a $3 billion termination fee – remains to be seen. “I can’t tell you when the time will be, because we haven’t filed our appeal report, but we’ll get a lot more details over the course of the next week and really understand better what the timing will be,” he said. Kotick.

“Historically, most CMA appeals have been unsuccessful, but there is still a chance this could be overturned. According to the Competition Appeals Tribunal website, simple cases are dealt with in less than nine months, but often take at least a few months. If the appeal is successful, then it is returned to the CMA for review, which will take some time. Therefore, we could be looking at closing the deal towards the end of the year if all goes in favor of Microsoft and Activision,” stated Piers Harding-Rolls, director of gaming research at Ampere Analysis.

Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, said he believes Microsoft you can win the case on appeal.

“While successfully appealing a CMA decision is a difficult task for a number of reasons, we believe the CMA is on the wrong side of the law in this decision and we believe their concerns can be addressed,” he said. “Ultimately, the decision hinges on the CMA’s belief that Microsoft will have pricing power due to its dominance in the cloud gaming market. We believe that the CMA’s belief is correct and that Microsoft was wrong in not addressing this issue prior to the CMA’s decision. “However, we strongly believe that Microsoft is willing to compromise on keeping prices at $15 per month plus inflation, and we believe the CMA will reverse its position if Microsoft makes that offer.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Today everyone assumes that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is not going to happen. From the beginning I swore that it would happen, however, once again, it seems that anything is possible with this case. Anything can turn the situation around in the blink of an eye, it will depend on Microsoft knowing how to play its charges.