Highlights: Ruckus at Kota’s examination center

Girls student talked to get the exam further.

The father spoke of being corona positive and also having symptoms himself.

Examination center officials contacted NTA.

Examination held on the first day at Ranpur Center.

quota. On the first day of the JEE Main-2020 examination in Rajasthan’s Education City Kota, the exam center stirred up the corona on Tuesday. Three centers were set up in Kota city for this examination lasting from 1 to 6 September and the ruckus occurred at the examination center at Ranpur on Kota-Jhalawar road. Here, a candidate student reached the exam center and asked to postpone her exam for the next days. When he was asked the reason, he feared himself to be infected with the corona virus. After this, there was a stir among the officers of the examination center. This thing spread like a fire in the entire center and everyone looked apprehensive about the corona virus infection. However, it was later learned that the Kovid-19 report of the young woman, but not her father, came positive.

NTA contacted, girl immediately sent for Kovid-19 test

The examination was conducted according to the protocol set in Shiv Jyoti International School located in Ranpur Industrial Area of ​​Kota. Students were called 2 hours before at the examination centers. During this time a girls student resident of Kota reached the center with her father. Which told that my father is Kovid-19 positive. I also have symptoms. May my examination be conducted further. Hearing this, the officers associated with the examination posted at the center were stirred. Students are kept on one side. Center officials contacted key officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA). And talked about getting the girls student examination done in the coming days. Students were sent from the center to get the Kovid-19 test done.

Health check-up of each student, temperature measured by thermal screening

In Kota, 418 students have enrolled for this exam. Exams are being conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm. 117 students were nominated for the first innings. The exam was conducted following the NTA guidelines. Entry was given in the center only after thermal scanning of the candidates. On the other hand, students who appeared for the examination at the examination center were very alert about Kovid-19.

Many facilities from the administration

There was a lot of ruckus all over the country regarding this exam. The Congress had demanded the Central Government to postpone the examination. But despite that the examination has started. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not face any problem for the students who took the exam. Instructions have been issued regarding this. Transport, accommodation and food facilities have been provided to the examinees by the administration, following the CM’s instructions.

Students said- Paper is very simple

Students who came out of the center giving their first innings test shared their experiences. Regarding the exam, students Divya said that the paper was very simple. Kovid was scared about it. There was a good arrangement of sanitizer at the examination center, social distance was maintained. Student initiation told that all the arrangements at the examination center were well done. The paper is well done. Divya Chauhan student said that while preparing for the exam in the midst of the atmosphere of Kovid-19, concentration was dissolved many times but preparing for the exam has given. Muwaz students from Agra said that the maths paper was good. Muwaz said he faced trouble reaching the examination center from the railway station. Exams have been carried out at the rest of the center cradling all the guidelines of Kovid-19.

