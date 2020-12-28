Highlights: A horrific road accident on National Highway 27 in Kota.

The car overturned due to tire burst and 5 people died on the spot.

Another 7 injured in the car are injured. The accident took place in Simlia police station area of ​​Kota.

quota. In a horrific road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, 5 people died and 7 car riders were injured on Monday evening. The accident took place at Simlia police station in Kota. The high speed on the highway was overturned after the car was uncontrolled. 7 people seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to the MBS Hospital of Kota District Headquarters. The injured are being treated in the emergency ward in this hospital. At present, people have not been identified. Is engaged in identifying the injured and the dead.

The police administration was stunned when the accident was reported. The accident occurred between Kardia-Polai villages on Kota-Baran National Highway No. 27. According to local people, the people killed and seriously injured in the accident are all residents of Kathun area of ​​Kota district. All these people were coming from Baran towards Kota. Just then, the car became uncontrolled due to a sudden tire burst in the middle of the village of Karadia Polai and after three to four overturns, the Scorpio car entered the fields along the highway with speed and 5 people died on the spot in this painful accident. Has gone.

Seven people who were seriously injured

The villagers reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident and took them out of the damaged car and on reaching the spot by the Simlia Police Station, took them to MBS Hospital via ambulance and private vehicles. After the incident, the dead body was brought to Kota District Headquarters MBS Hospital. Serious injured were brought. Additional police had to be deployed in the hospital. Because many people reached the hospital after getting the information of the accident. In this accident, the children of the Scorpio car have flown away.