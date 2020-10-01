Highlights: Gandhi of Radium descended from the clouds on the 151st birth anniversary. The painting has been prepared on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Bapu’s work is made from more than 30 thousand dots of West Radium.

Gandhi thinker Dr. SN Subbarao released virtual painting.

It took two months to create an artwork conveying the transition from darkness to light.

quota. On the occasion of the 151 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, who taught the truth, non-violence and satyagraha, Bapu’s shining 8 feet tall work has been prepared in Kota. National Awardee Dr. Nidhi using West Radium Dots has prepared it with two months of hard work. He claims that this is the world’s largest picture of Bapu made of radium dots. It was released on Thursday by Dr. SN Subbarao, a world-renowned Gandhian thinker.

Dr. Nidhi told that it took him a full two months to make this painting. In which in the first one month round stickers of dots were prepared with the help of a paper punching machine from scraps of radium, after which giving them regularly on a woodplain of 8 feet length 4 feet width four to five hours daily, more than 30 thousand radium dots The image of Gandhi was drawn from.

Radium for painting was used by Dr. Nidhi’s father’s shop after the radium was used. The painting depicts Gandhi’s shadow reflected from the clouds. Which shows that even today Gandhi’s ethics, ideas, philosophy, rules and discipline are needed. This painting is about to give the message of living a life of light to people from the darkness of social evils. Which in the dark of night spreads the painting lights made of dots of radium.

Dr. SN Subbarao, the chief guest at the painting release session, while congratulating Dr. Nidhi Prajapati for painting, said, ‘If Gandhi was alive at present, what message would he give to the youth?’ Keeping his views on the subject said that if Gandhi had been alive today, he would have been very unhappy because in the character of youth, patriotism, bribery, corruption, dishonesty, lies, deceit in place of patriotism is full. Character-ethical values ​​have been lost in his life. The youth should focus their attention on creating unemployment, violence, hunger, intoxication and corruption free India except dishonesty and bribery. Because of this, the people of India will get respect and respect in the world.