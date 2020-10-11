Highlights: Election notification will be released on October 14, the process of submission of nomination papers

Last date will be to submit the ballot paper on October 19

SC class women will be elected in Kota North mayor and general men will be elected in Kota South

Has announced to conduct municipal elections on behalf of the State Election Commission. With the announcement of elections, the bugle of elections has been done in Kota North and Kota South Municipal Corporation. Along with the announcement of the election program in the political parties, now the enthusiasts of contesting elections have intensified. Coming on Kota stay a few moments before the election announcement in Kota, BJP state president Satish Poonia announced the election preparations after meeting the office-bearers, while the preparations for the municipal elections are also being done continuously by the Congress party. Potential ward candidates of both political parties are starting to beat their claim.

Two municipal corporations will be elected for the first time in Kota, 150 ward councilors will be elected

Along with announcing the election on behalf of the state government, the election schedule has also been announced. The notification of the municipal corporation election in Kota will be issued on October 14 and from this day the prospective candidates will start submitting applications for the election of ward councilor. October 19 is the last date for submission of applications. Let us tell you that for the first time in the city of Kota, two municipal corporations will hold elections simultaneously. And this day will be history for the city. Because till now there was only one municipal corporation in Kota. But now the Congress government has divided it into two parts.

This is the schedule of Kota Municipal Corporation election

Under the election announcement program, Kota North Municipal Corporation elections will be held on October 29, while Kota South Municipal Corporation elections will be held on November 1. There will be election for 70 wards in Kota North Municipal Corporation, 332655 voters will vote at 555 polling stations. There will be elections for 80 wards in Kota South Municipal Corporation and 376326 voters will vote at 623 polling stations. Municipal elections will be held through EVM machine.

Election voting time will be from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. On November 3, the votes of both municipal corporations will be counted.

Mayor will be elected on November 10, women mayor will be elected

After electing a common member, the mayor will be elected on November 10 in Kota. SC will be elected female mayor for Kota North Municipal Corporation. While the seat of mayor for Kota South Municipal Corporation is of general category. In such a situation, a male or female mayor of the general category will be elected in Kota South Municipal Corporation.