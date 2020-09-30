Highlights: Shri Krishna Birla was cremated at Kishorpura Muktidham in Kota.

In the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the father’s father was given shoulder.

Many enlightened people including President Kovind expressed condolences.

quota. The body of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s father and co-leader Srikrishna Birla merged with the five elements on Wednesday. His son Rajesh Birla, Harikrishna Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other brothers offered fire to the father. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla burnt the father’s bier. Remembering the famous Shri Krishna Birla by the name of Bauji, everyone’s eyes were filled.

Shri Krishna Birla, father of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, passed away, was identified as the grandfather of the cooperative sector

On the other hand, President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many Union Ministers, Governors, MPs and other enlightened people have expressed their condolences on the death of Shri Krishna Birla. Srikrishna Birla died on Tuesday night after a long illness. His last journey left for Kishorpura Muktidham from his eldest son Rajesh Birla’s house in Dadabari on Wednesday morning.

Unlock 5 Guideline: Cinema halls to open from October 15, new guidelines in Rajasthan …

Despite the family’s insistence to follow the Corona Guidelines, a large number of people arrived to pay their last respects to their favorite Shri Krishna Birla. Seeing the deterioration of social distance, the family was once again requested to pay tribute while following the health safety guidelines.

Ajmer News: The girl whose case for murder, the young man returned as wife

The final journey through which the people bowed the head and bowed their heads, bowed down to Shri Krishna Birla. During this time, many people remembered his generosity, militarism, affection and respect for the younger ones. Along with this, his unique contribution in innovation and strengthening the cooperative sector was also remembered.

Open invitation to Corona in Bhilwara, funeral procession with elephant ride