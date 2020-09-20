Highlights: During the blockade, the miscreants opened fire on the police, causing a stir in the police department

Kota, Baran and Bundi to search for miscreants and police operation on the border of Madhya Pradesh has run a search operation

Around 10 miscreants who came on four motorbikes in Karwara village of Kota district committed the crime

Unknown miscreants have committed robbery in Etawah police station area of ​​Karwar in Kota district. The crooks entered the house of Girish Nama, a resident of the village, from 4 to 4:30 am on Sunday. After this, he escaped with 30 lakh rupees and jewelery in the deal of land kept in the house. Members of the family arose when there were sounds of some knock in the house, but by then the miscreants escaped after committing the crime.

Miscreants firing on police

Here, the miscreants also fired on the Etawah and Ayana police with indigenous cattails during the blockade. During the blockade blockade, he escaped from Jhalawar number two motorcycles near the bus stand of Ayana village. Ayana Police and Kota Rural Police including Sultanpur, Etawah, Khatoli, Budhadit of Etawah circle are looking for miscreants. Under the leadership of Etawah Superintendent of Police, Shubhakaran, a search operation has been conducted to catch the miscreants. Police hope to catch the miscreants soon.

Sensation spread in the area

After this incident, there is a sensation in the whole area. It is known from the sources that 10 miscreants came on four motorcycles and they committed the robbery.

Here, after receiving the information of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Paras Jain of Kota District Rural Police has also reached the spot. Along with this, blockade has also been done in police station areas adjacent to Madhya Pradesh border with Kota, Bundi and Baran districts.

Police has also filed a case for firing

According to the information received, Head Castable Ramdayal has filed a case against the accused in Ayana for firing on the police on behalf of the miscreants. Kota police line has been deployed in additional Japta area for the miscreants. Police have detained some suspects who are being questioned about the incident.