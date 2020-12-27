Highlights: Education Minister Dotasara reached the dialogue program in Kota

Talk to media reached in press conference with Ajay Maken

The media was informed about not opening the school

quota

In order to strengthen the organization on behalf of the Congress government in the state, a dialogue program is going on in various districts. Under this, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and PCC Chief and Rajasthan Government Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, who came to communicate with Congress workers in Kota after Ajmer and Jaipur, met the media. During this, he spoke on agriculture laws of the Central Government, State Congress Organization and other subjects related to Rajasthan. Also discussed the decision to open schools in Rajasthan.

Corona does not want to bring hello trump by speaking in the state

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said in a press conference that in the case of school-college coaching closure, the central government was also targeted. Dotasara sarcastically said that the Congress government does not want to bring Corona into the state by saying hello trump.

Dotasara said that everyone knows why school coaching colleges are closed. Dotasara further said that the effect of the corona is now weakening. The state government has prepared its sop regarding Corona. But taking the big decision to open school college coaching is not the job of the education department alone. The report of the Medical and Home Department is awaited. Due to the current situation of Corona, opinion of doctors and opinion of Home Department, a big decision will be taken to open school college coaching which has been closed for 8 months.

Dotasara said – it is important to understand the corona epidemic

Dotasara said that the government is absolutely serious about Corona. This is the reason why we are taking decisions that can prevent corona. Dotasara said that it is necessary to understand the corona epidemic first. We all have to understand the corona epidemic. Dotasara as PCC Chief also expressed his opinion on the recent election results of the state’s Panchayat and Municipal bodies. He said that Congress’ vote percentage in Panchayat elections was more than BJP. The BJP polled 24 percent of the votes while the Congress got 76 percent of the votes.

Village against the agricultural laws – public awareness up to the village

Regarding the three agricultural laws and the peasant movement, Dotasara said that December 28 is Congress’s foundation day. With this, the Congress Party will carry out a mass awareness campaign against three agriculture laws from village to village. On the question of expansion of the cabinet, Dotasara said that only the Chief Minister and the High Command will decide in this matter. Regarding the feedback that came out in the dialogue program, he said that like today, both the power and the organization will work together. The district in-charge minister will go to the districts under his charge for 2 days and hold a public hearing at the block to district level. The officials will hold meetings and also communicate with senior functionaries of the local organization. Attacking the Modi government, Dotasara said that the central government has forgotten the promises made to the people. It is the nature of the BJP to stay in power by lying.

Dhariwal and Tikaram Julie also communicate

Let us tell you that after the dialogue program in Kota, where Ajay Maken and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara met the media. At the same place, a congressional-level dialogue program was held at the Menal Residence Hotel, Bundi Road, in which UDH Minister Dhariwal, Minister Tikaram Julie, AICC Secretary Tarun Kumar were also present. The dialogue program was first called Kota City followed by Kota Country Congressmen. After this, the Congress people of Bundi Baran Jhalawar gave the feedback of the party organization in a dialogue with Ajay Maken, National General Secretary of Congress and in-charge of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress in the presence of district presidents.