Tim Tszyu, the son of the former undisputed world light welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, was offered a fight with a fee of $ 1 million. This is reported by Boxing Scene.

The boxer’s rival was supposed to be Australian Michael Zerafa, but the athlete did not agree to the fight. According to Zerafa’s promoter Brian Amarthuda, Tszyu avoids meeting his client.

“Tim’s title talk is bizarre, so why not meet the best in Australia? If Tim thinks that he is a higher level, then let him go to the battle, ”said Amartuda.

Tszyu Jr. knocked out the Irishman Dennis Hogan on March 31 and became a contender for the world title according to the World Boxing Organization (WBO). The victory was 18th for him in 18 fights in the professional ring (14 by knockout). The 26-year-old athlete lives and trains in Australia. He made his professional debut in 2016.