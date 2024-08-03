Boxer Kostya Tszyu supported the Russian and European boxing champion Dvali, who was beaten by the crowd

Former absolute world boxing champion Kostya Tszyu supported Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali, who was beaten by a crowd in Feodosia. The boxer reported this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“It’s clear that the guilty parties need to be punished. But that won’t make things any easier for the kid. The fact that he lost an eye is the end of his career. That’s the fear,” Tszyu said.

The former absolute world boxing champion also expressed a desire to meet Dvali in person. “If it works out, I’ll try to contact the Boxing Federation and get in touch with him,” he added.

Earlier, Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali lost an eye in Feodosia while defending a teenager who was being beaten. As a result, Dvali’s orbital bone was broken and his eye was knocked out. Doctors are trying to save the athlete’s eye as an organ, but the boxer will no longer be able to see with it. The boxer himself said that his sports career is over due to the injury. The participants in the attack on the teenager and the boxer are being sought.