Absolute world boxing champion Konstantin Tszyu told Izvestia about the role of coach Valery Belov, who passed away on December 17, in his career.

He said that he first met Belov in 1986. Then, thanks to the faith and support of the coach, the young athlete began his journey to the championship.

“From our first meeting, Valery Ivanovich believed in me so much that he persuaded me to nominate me from the Labor Reserves team for the USSR championship. It was the beginning of my long journey in the national team of the Soviet Union. For me, this is a close person who has always been there throughout his amateur career, ”said Tszyu.

He added that he worked with Belov during his professional career, when he trained the Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

Tszyu emphasized that the coach played a decisive role in his career. The athlete noted that without Belov, the world would never have known about him as an outstanding boxer.

“Thanks to his faith in me, I got into competitions and won them. If he hadn’t persuaded me, I wouldn’t have been able to speak, and no one would ever know who Kostya Tszyu is, ”he said.

The boxer added that the death of Valery Belov was a great loss for many.

The death at the age of 75 of the honored boxing coach of the USSR Valery Belov became known earlier in the day.

Valery Belov is a Soviet boxer and Soviet and Russian trainer. For 40 years of coaching, dozens of famous boxers have passed through the hands of Belov.

Over the years, the mentor has trained Olympic champion and world champion Alexander Povetkin, ex-world champion according to the World Boxing Association (WDA) and the International Boxing Federation Denis Lebedev, as well as the former absolute world champion Konstantin Tszyu.

In the late 1990s, Belov was the coach of the Guatemalan national team. In 1998, his team became the first in the Central American Championship.