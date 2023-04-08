Anti-aircraft units of the Airborne Forces daily destroy the equipment and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), dug in the forest. The Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of military personnel on Saturday, April 8.

Under the cover of an armored group, the Kostroma paratroopers are marching to the enemy’s firing positions, shooting Ukrainian fighters from 57-millimeter anti-aircraft guns. After that, the crews quickly change their position so as not to fall under retaliatory fire.

For mobility and maneuverability of the units, the guns are mounted on the body of the Ural-4320 vehicle. Reconnaissance, adjustment and control of target destruction is carried out with the help of drones.

On March 25, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, with the help of which more than 30 enemy targets were destroyed in the airspace near Ugledar. According to him, the combat vehicle helps the infantry and protects objects from attacks by Ukrainian militants, creating an impenetrable air dome.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.